With COVID Vaccine Restricted, Line Jumpers Sneak In

Feb. 8, 2021 -- While federal guidelines say only certain segments of the population are the current priorities for COVID-19 vaccinations, many outside those groups are doing whatever they can to get shots of their own.

Right now, the CDC recommends that the COVID-19 vaccine go to people in three priority groups: essential workers, people over 65, and people 16-64 with underlying health conditions. All told, that’s more than 200 million people, but individual states are making their own decisions as to who gets priority.

As of Friday, 57.5 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered around the country, falling far short of demand. And while some Americans are volunteering to help in any way they can, the urge to jump the line is strong for many.

And that is a problem, Daniel J. Hurst, PhD, and Matthew Arbo, PhD, wrote in the American Journal of Bioethics.

“When demand for a healthcare resources outpaces its supply, it is imperative to allocate resources in an equitable manner. Doing so respects the basic principle of justice,” they wrote.

don’t jump the line for the COVID vaccine. I want to go back to normal as much as anyone, but I have a job that allows me to work from home, so I can suck it up and wait. As far as I’m concerned, every grocery store and service industry worker should be ahead of me in the line. — RedÇhuckProductions (@redchuckjustin) February 7, 2021

The available data on the racial makeup of vaccine recipients paints an unpleasant picture. Among the 23 states that report those details, Black and Latino people received far smaller shares of the vaccine than their share of cases and deaths, and compared to their share of the states’ populations. For instance, in Mississippi, Black people make up 38% of the population and 41% of the deaths due to COVID-19, but they’ve received just 17% of the vaccinations.

“The burden of COVID infection and severe illness and death has been very unequal,” says Muriel Jean-Jacques, MD, who co-wrote an editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association called “Vaccine Distribution -- Equity Left Behind?”

“So it makes sense that when you have a limited supply commodity, like a vaccine in the middle of a pandemic, that you would try to get it to those who are most likely to die, or to get severely ill first. It's also not surprising that a limited commodity may not actually go to those who need it most. Especially if those who need it most have borne the brunt of structural racism and classism.”