Beyond COVID-19: Can mRNA Treat Diseases, Too?

Feb. 9, 2021 -- The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have put mRNA technology on the map, providing real-world proof that this emerging branch of medicine offers a viable way to save lives by preventing emerging infectious diseases.

Now, scientists and researchers are looking to harness mRNA for a tantalizingly greater purpose: treating chronic illnesses.

Over the past decade, mRNA -- short for messenger ribonucleic acid -- has emerged as a promising next-generation technology for creating a new class of medications to treat cystic fibrosis, heart disease, rare genetic conditions, and even some cancers.

Many scientific and regulatory hurdles lie ahead for these new mRNA-based therapies, which are likely to be more complicated to develop than the COVID-19 vaccines.

But the safety and effectiveness of the new vaccines, and the breakneck speed at which they were developed, have spotlighted the potential for other medicinal uses of mRNA. And the future looks promising, experts say.

I’m very happy to tell everyone about our new publication in Nature Biotechnology regarding a new mRNA encoded Cas13 therapy for influenza and SARS-CoV-2 demonstrated in rodent models. https://t.co/VMHlebOUQl — Philip J. Santangelo (@PhilipJSantang1) February 3, 2021

“Now that they’ve been able to prove their worth with such high efficacy against COVID-19, you’re going to see mRNA vaccines flourish when it comes to thinking about other disease threats,” says Amesh Adalja, MD, an emerging infectious disease specialist with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“I think you’re going to see probably a twofold impact with mRNA -- one in preventive vaccines for other emerging infectious diseases as well as therapeutic vaccines they’re looking at, for cancer, for example ... and other lifestyle diseases and chronic diseases.”

That mRNA shift -- from prevention to treatment -- is already underway. For instance:

Moderna has more than two dozen prospective mRNA therapies and vaccines in the pipeline -- some in partnership with Big Pharma heavy hitters like Merck and AstraZeneca -- targeting genetic diseases, influenza, HIV, heart disease, and cancer.

BioNTech has a similar number of new mRNA studies and research projects in the works for various cancers, tuberculosis, and the flu.

And CureVac, another leading mRNA biotech company, has launched studies into a half-dozen other potential medical uses.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge, MD, says mRNA holds such promise as a therapeutic agent because it is what he calls “the software of life.”