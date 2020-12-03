Communities of Color Struggle to Get Vaccines

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Feb. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The greatest threat from COVID-19 has been for Black and Hispanic Americans, who are three times more likely to be hospitalized and about twice as likely to die from an infection with the novel coronavirus, compared with white people.

Now, street-level community groups are stepping in with innovative ways to overcome longstanding racial disparities in health care and help step up vaccinations for vulnerable groups.

These include call centers to help sign people up for vaccination, transportation to get folks to distant vaccination sites, and mobile clinics that will bring the vaccine into the communities that need it most.

"Before we had COVID-19, we've always had health disparity issues in our community. All it has done is compound that issue," Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, said in a recent HD Live! interview.

New life expectancy projections released this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided fresh evidence of the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Black and Hispanic communities.

Average life expectancy decreased 2.7 years for Blacks and 1.9 for Hispanics between 2019 and the first half of 2020, according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. That's compared to a life expectancy decline of 0.8 years, on average.

These numbers reflect the "chickens coming home to roost," in terms of health care inequities that have been left unaddressed for decades, Jill Ramirez, executive director for the Latino HealthCare Forum in Austin, Texas, said during the same HD Live! interview.

COVID-19 has spread more easily throughout minority communities because folks often are frontline essential workers holding jobs that expose them to infection, and they often live in crowded conditions where any virus brought home will easily pass through extended families, said Vickie Mays. She's a professor of health policy and director of the UCLA Center on Research, Education, Training and Strategic Communication on Minority Health Disparities.

People who test positive for COVID-19 typically aren't given options for living in quarantine away from their family to prevent further spread, Mays added during the HD Live! interview.