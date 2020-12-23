J&J Vaccine May Block Spread of Coronavirus, FDA Says

Feb. 24, 2021 – New findings suggest the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of an immunized person unknowingly passing along the virus to others.

The FDA released new documents today that link the single-dose vaccine to a 74% lower likelihood of asymptomatic transmission to others at 71 days compared to placebo.

"The decrease in asymptomatic transmission is very welcome news, too, in curbing the spread of the virus," Phyllis Tien, MD, told Medscape..

"While the earlier press release reported that the vaccine was effective against preventing severe COVID-19 disease, as well as hospitalizations and death, this new data shows that the vaccine can also decrease transmission, which is very important on a public health level," said Tien, professor of medicine in the Division of infectious Diseases at the University of California San Francisco.

"It is extremely important in terms of getting to herd immunity," Paul Goepfert, MD, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic and infectious disease specialist at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, said.. "It means that this vaccine is likely preventing subsequent transmission after a single dose which could have huge implications once we get the majority of folks vaccinated."

The FDA cautioned that the numbers are relatively small and need to be verified. However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might not be the only product offering this advantage. Early data suggests that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine also can decrease transmission, providing further evidence that the protection offered by immunization can go beyond the individual.

Governors and federal officials are awaiting the green light to issue the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which FDA scientists also say is safe and effective.

“Governors are carefully planning their efforts and getting ready for the possible new vaccine,” White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients said at a news briefing this morning. “If authorized, we are ready to roll out this vaccine without delay.”

BREAKING: FDA scientists confirm safety & efficacy of one-dose Johnson & Johnson #covid19 vaccine.

* 86% effective against severe disease in the U.S. & 82% in South Africa (with predominant B.1.351 variant)

* Consistent across ages

* Possible reduction of asymptomatic infection — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) February 24, 2021

The Johnson & Johnson shot, which would be the third vaccine for a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans, was found to be more than 85% effective at preventing severe illness and 66% protective overall.