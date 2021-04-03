As Vaccines Roll Out, Will Risky Behavior Increase?

Mar. 4, 2021 -- With distribution of COVID-19 vaccines ramping up, and President Joe Biden promising all U.S. adults will be able to get inoculated by the end of May, many Americans are finally anticipating the end of the pandemic.

But Arthur Caplan, PhD, a bioethicist at NYU Langone Medical Center, sees the beginning of a new potential hazard: the Peltzman effect. University of Chicago economist Sam Peltzman first described the phenomenon decades ago when he observed that increased safety regulations had no effect on the highway death toll. It seemed people adjusted their behavior to take more risks as they perceived that a situation or threat became safer.

The Peltzman effect may spell bad news for the pandemic, Caplan and Brit Trogen, MD, a pediatric resident at NYU Langone, propose in a recent commentary.

"People seem to settle down to [be comfortable] with a certain amount of risk," Caplan says. "And different people accept different levels of risk. When you offer them something that seems to reduce that risk, they often increase risk in other areas of their lives."

As of March 2, according to the CDC, more than 26 million U.S. adults, or about 10% of the adult population, had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Once people are vaccinated, one of their first thoughts might be: "I'm due more fun," Caplan says. So they might head indoors to restaurants or travel, despite the fact that much is still unknown about how variants of the coronavirus might change the course of the pandemic, or even whether a vaccinated person can still transmit the virus.