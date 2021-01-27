Activists Fueling Concerns About COVID Vaccine Safety

March 16, 2021 -- President Joe Biden announced in his prime-time address last week that he wants to make all Americans eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. More than 107 million people, or 21% of the country’s population, have gotten at least one vaccine dose, and 38 million, or 11.5%, have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

But not everyone is lining up to get a coronavirus vaccine. A poll released last week shows that while 73% of Black people and 70% of white people said that they either planned to get a coronavirus vaccine or had done so already, 25% of Black respondents and 28% of white respondents said they did not plan to get a shot, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey of 1,227 adults that took place March 3-8.

Research by Neil Johnson, PhD, a physicist at George Washington University who studies online extremism on social media, has suggested that the anti-vaccination movement, despite its small size, may be better at spreading its message online to vaccine-hesitant people than pro-vaccine advocates.

And the number of groups and accounts spreading much of the misinformation is relatively small.

Facebook is doing a massive study of doubts expressed by U.S. users about vaccines. Early findings in documents obtained by The Washington Post show that just 111 users contributed half of all vaccine-hesitant content.

Del Bigtree, founder of the nonprofit Informed Consent Action Network and host of the talk show The HighWire, has been questioning the safety of vaccines for the past 5 years, starting with children’s vaccines in the documentary film he produced called Vaxxed: from Cover-Up to Catastrophe.

Bigtree says he is not anti-vaccine, but “anti any product that has not been properly safety tested.”

He also says he is pro-science and that the government ignored a phenomenon called “immune enhancement or antibody enhancement.”

“I have a serious problem with an issue that could kill or maim countless people, and we won’t have an answer until tens of millions of people have received this product,” says Bigtree.