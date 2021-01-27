Breaking News: FDA Urges Pause of J&J COVID Vaccine

April 13, 2021 -- The FDA and CDC on Tuesday recommended that use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be paused after reports of blood clots in patients receiving the shot, the FDA and CDC announced Tuesday.

In a statement, FDA said 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered and the agency is investigating six reported cases of a rare and severe blood clot occurring in patients who received the vaccine.

The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review the cases.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

“This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse effects and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the FDA said on Twitter.

The agency plans a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss the situation further. Check back for more coverage.