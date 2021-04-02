Survey: Parents to Wait to Get Kids’ COVID Vaccine

May 6, 2021 -- Three-quarters of parents don’t plan to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19 when the FDA gives the go-ahead for younger children, according to a new survey. Many said they’d wait a few months, but a full third said they don’t plan to vaccinate their kids at all.

The survey, by the polling company Invisibly, asked 1,258 parents about their thoughts on the COVID vaccine for their children. The majority -- 53% -- said they plan to vaccinate eventually, but only 26% said they’d do so right away. This tracks with the results of an earlier study out of Indiana University, which found that more than one-quarter of parents won’t vaccinate their kids.

For now, these plans are all speculative, since only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for any children, and the cutoff is age 16. Recently concluded clinical trials found the vaccine 100% effective in 12- to 15-year-olds, and the FDA is studying the data and is expected to authorize it for teens 12-15 next week. Moderna’s adolescent clinical trial is still underway, and Johnson & Johnson’s is just getting started. Pfizer and Moderna have also begun studies in children as young as 6 months old.