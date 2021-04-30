This Summer's VIPs: Vaccinated, Immunized People

Concertgoers at The Canyon, a group of clubs in Southern California hosting live music events, like those at other venues, must show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. The policy is posted prominently on The Canyon’s website, citing state mandates that require it.

Vaccination will also be required of all who attend any of the summer outdoor concerts at the Los Angeles County Arboretum hosted by the Pasadena Symphony and POPS, says Lora Unger, the CEO. When buying a ticket, customers check a box, saying they have been fully vaccinated or will be by the concert date. They then bring verification to the concert.

"The board approved this policy after much consideration and analysis," Unger says. "The orchestra needs to sit close together. Vaccinations are really necessary to enable our musicians to do their job. Audiences want assurance they are going to vaccinated, safe events that will minimize the possible exposure to COVID because they don't want to be carriers. We are implementing this policy because our musicians need it and our audiences want it."

She predicts other venues will soon follow suit for summer performances.

Meanwhile, some hosts of private gatherings are deciding only to hang with people they already know are vaccinated, or to spell out that the event is for vaccinated people only. Shelly Groves, who owns a dog-sitting service in the Atlanta area, is looking forward to toasting a friend's new house at a gathering set for mid-May. The celebration will include just four women, all vaccinated, who have been good friends for about 5 years. "We'll have drinks at her new home, then walk to a restaurant and sit outside. Since we have all been vaccinated, we can get together," Groves says.

In Los Angeles, a teacher recently hosted a backyard garden party for ''fabulous women who are vaccinated," keeping the group to about a dozen. She knew them all well enough to be confident they wouldn't lie about their status.

According to CDC guidelines issued April 27, fully vaccinated people can skip the mask outdoors, except in crowded settings, and indoor visits among fully vaccinated people are likely low-risk.