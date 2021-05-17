Biden: U.S. to Send U.S.-Approved Vaccines Abroad

May 17, 2021 -- The United States will send at least 20 million doses of U.S.-approved COVID-19 vaccines abroad by the end of June, President Joe Biden announced Monday.

“Over the past 118 days, our vaccination program has led the world, and today, we’re taking an additional step to help the world,” he said at a news conference. “We know America will never be fully safe until the pandemic that’s raging globally is under control.”

His administration will send 20 million doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine already set for shipment to other countries.

“No ocean’s wide enough, no wall’s high enough to keep us safe,” Biden said. “Rampant disease and death in other countries can destabilize those countries and pose a risk to us as well.”

He said this move will help prevent new variants from springing up around the world and making their way across U.S. borders.

“We need to help fight the disease around the world to help keep us safe here at home and do the right thing in helping other people,” Biden said. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do. It’s the strong thing to do.”

The AstraZeneca doses are still awaiting FDA authorization before they can be shipped.

"This is the most doses donated by any country in the world by 5 times," Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said during a news briefing Monday. "This will put 80 million doses out into the world by the end of June."

The announcement comes just a week after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15. The anticipation of federal approval spurred an ethical debate among medical professionals: Should those doses set for American teens go abroad instead?

According to Biden, it is not an either/or situation.

The “United states has secured enough supply for all eligible Americans, all Americans 12 years and older,” he said.