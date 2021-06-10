Delta Variant and COVID-19 Vaccines: What to Know

Highlights:

Study finds two doses needed to block Delta variant.

die from COVID-19 in single day in India. Delta now dominant strain in U.K.

June 10, 2021 -- As the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant continues to devastate India and spread to other nations, health experts are reiterating the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine – both doses of the shot, that is.

A study conducted in the United Kingdom that was cited by the Biden administration finds that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine provided about 33% protection against the Delta variant, which is officially designated B.1.617.2.

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, meanwhile, provided about 88% protection. The study is a pre-print and has not yet been peer reviewed. (Click here to learn more about coronavirus variants.)

“If you've gotten your first dose, make sure to get that second dose,” Anthony Fauci, MD, White House medical advisor, said Tuesday, noting that the Delta variant accounts for about 6% of new U.S. cases. That number could be higher, however, as the U.S. system for tracking coronavirus variants is lacking. “For those who have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated.”

In Northern Ireland, the gap between the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines is being cut to 8 weeks from 10-12 weeks to offer more protection against the Delta variant, the BBC reported.

"It seems this variant can get past our first dose of vaccine," says Queen's University Belfast virologist Connor Bamford, according to the BBC. "So, we need to make sure as many people as possible get their two doses and even think about decreasing the length between dose one and two because that's going to be critical going forward."

The studies have not included the two-shot Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Fauci, however, told The Washington Post he believes the Moderna’s vaccine would be as effective as the Pfizer shot.