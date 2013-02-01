Why the 2nd Dose of Pfizer Vaccine Is So Crucial

By Ernie Mundell and Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporters

WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It takes two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to "wake up" cells that play a very important role in the body's immune response, with the second dose increasing their numbers 100-fold, according to new research.

The Stanford University study may help explain why getting the second dose of mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer or Moderna shots, is so crucial to building a strong immune system response against SARS-CoV-2.

As study co-author Bali Pulendran explained, the current pandemic marks "the first time RNA vaccines have ever been given to humans, and we have no clue as to how they do what they do: offer 95% protection against COVID-19." Pulendran is professor of pathology and of microbiology and immunology at Stanford.

It's never been clear how mRNA-based vaccines offer recipients such extraordinarily high levels of protection against the new coronavirus. In comparison, a seasonal influenza vaccine is judged to be quite effective if it reaches even 60% protection.