Poll: Half of U.S. Adults Uncomfortable Seeing Unvaccinated Doctor

July 28, 2201 -- About half of adults in the United States say that they would be uncomfortable seeing a doctor who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a recent WebMD/Medscape poll.

In the survey, 54% of the 687 respondents said that they would be “not at all comfortable” seeing an unvaccinated doctor, with 9% selecting the “somewhat comfortable” option, while more than a third (37%) said they would be “very comfortable” in that situation.

Women and men largely agreed on their level of comfort: 58% of women and 57% of men said not at all, 7% of women and 10% of men said somewhat, and 35% of women and 33% of men said vaccination status did not matter to them, based on the responses received during data collection on July 8-9, 2021.

As with so many things American these days, however, there are some significant differences hiding in those findings.

Age differences, for example, played a major role in the results, with 64% of those ages 45 years and older saying they were not at all comfortable, vs. 46% of those under age 45.

Respondents living in the West were most likely to express their comfort with nonvaccinated doctors (46%), and those in the Northeast were least likely (26%), with the Midwest (35%) and the South (38%) falling in between.