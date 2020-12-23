Health Care Workers Share Stories of Delta Variant’s Toll

COVID-19 Perspective From an ICU Director in Tennessee

Todd Rice, MD, is an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Allergy, Pulmonary and Critical Care at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville . While this father of two -- ages 15 and 17 -- trained for a pandemic, specifically Ebola and H1N1, the sheer volume of young COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit right now is taking a huge toll on him and his staff.

Why he’s frustrated: “First, there are a group of people that are adamantly against getting vaccinated. It doesn’t matter what we do or say. Second, a lot of people are confused and tell me that they don’t have somebody they trust to answer their questions about the vaccine. Third, some of this is driven by our colleagues: In the last 2 weeks, eight pregnant women with COVID-19 were admitted to our ICU. At least six said that their OB [obstetrician] told them not to get the vaccine while pregnant. That myth is still out there.”

What’s going on in the ICU: “I want people to know that our unvaccinated infected COVID-19 patients are the sickest patients we take care of. Their condition can change on a dime. We think they’re getting better, and suddenly we turn around and they’re near death or they die in seconds. What’s hard for our staff is that many of these patients have been with us for several weeks, and we get to know them. So when this happens, it hurts us even more because we’ve gotten to know them.”

What we need to do: “While it may take time, we have to talk to vaccine-hesitant people one by one and ask them what questions they have and then provide them with the answers they need. I think the next 6 months is going to be all about getting people who are still moveable on this and get them to be comfortable that the vaccine is safe, that we didn’t cut corners. Yes, it was developed faster than anything we’ve ever done before, but that’s because it had to be.”