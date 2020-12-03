COVID Vaccination Will Be Required on Disney Cruises to Bahamas

By Robert Preidt and Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. passengers aged 12 and older boarding Disney Cruise Line voyages to the Bahamas will have to start providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of Sept. 3, the company said Wednesday.

The new policy is in effect until November and requires passengers to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before boarding and includes visitors to Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas, CBS News reported.

Children younger than 12 will require proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken between five days and 24 hours before boarding, as well as a second negative test at the terminal.

It's the first time Disney has issued a vaccination mandate for ships sailing from U.S. ports, CBS News reported.

Earlier this month, the Bahamas said it would require all cruise passengers 12 and older to show proof of vaccination.

A number of other cruise lines have announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, CBS News reported.

Just last week, Royal Caribbean updated its policy, requiring passengers 12 and older to be fully vaccinated for cruises departing from any U.S. port, with the mandate taking effect Sept. 3 for cruises leaving Florida for the Bahamas. The cruise line had four vaccinated adults and two unvaccinated minors test positive for COVID-19 on a ship traveling from the Bahamas last month, USA Today reported.



Carnival Cruise made a similar move on Sunday, expanding a prior policy that required at least 95% of all passengers and crew be vaccinated. The updated policy takes effect Aug. 28 and exempts those with medical conditions that preclude vaccination.



Carnival faces multiple lawsuits stemming from outbreaks on its ships early last year, in which at least 10 people died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

