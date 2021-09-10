Public Reaction to Biden Vaccine Push Varied but Strong

Sept. 10, 2021 -- President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday night with his new “Path Out of the Pandemic” plan, a six-point agenda to put the country on course to defeat COVID-19, mainly through more vaccine mandates, increased testing, and masking requirements. Through the new plan, vaccination will be required for roughly two-thirds of the nation’s workforce, or 100 million workers. Currently, the United States is averaging 150,000 new cases and 1,500 deaths each day, CNN reported. “If we raise our vaccination rate, protect ourselves and others with masking and expanded testing, and identify people who are infected, we can and we will turn the tide on COVID-19,” Biden said in his speech. There have been wide-ranging reactions to various points of the president’s new plan.

Vaccinating the Unvaccinated More than 175 million Americans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, but more than 80 million eligible Americans haven’t received a shot. The president said it is critical that more of the unvaccinated population get inoculated if we want to fully beat the virus. To encourage this, he signed executive orders for additional vaccine mandates. Employers with more than 100 employees must require either COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for workers. The new plan also requires vaccinations for federal workers and millions of contractors of the federal government, as well as vaccine mandates for over 17 million health care workers at hospitals and clinics that participate in Medicare and Medicaid. Some people have said they will likely resign from their jobs over the new vaccine mandates. Unfortunately, I will have to give up my volunteer work and my husband is going to fully retire because we refuse to become test subjects for the United States Government. #Unvaccinated — Callan May (@CallanMay1) September 9, 2021 But others are trying to remind people that weekly testing is still an option for many unvaccinated Americans. This is misleading and misinformation. Business either can mandate vaccinations OR test weekly.

So, you don’t need to get the vaccine, just prove that you’re not spreading it. — Feelin’Peachy (@QuantvmBlaze) September 9, 2021 While the hashtag #IwillNOTComply trended on Twitter after Biden’s speech, many people commented that they would happily take the jobs of those protesting the mandates. To all those federal workers who will not comply with the new vaccine mandate, let me know if you work in the Washington DC area so that I can apply for your job🌝 #IwillNOTComply pic.twitter.com/LJpIIM89pc — Telly Beary (@sweetberries88) September 10, 2021