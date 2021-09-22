COVID-19 Booster Shots: Top Questions Answered

Sept. 24, 2021 -- The FDA and the CDC this week announced that certain groups of people at high risk for serious COVID-19 infection can now get a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. You and your friends and family may have questions: Am I eligible? Where do I go to get a booster? Do I have to show proof of being high-risk? Am I still fully vaccinated if I’m eligible for a booster and don’t receive one? We break down the most common questions about the updated Pfizer booster guidelines.

What are boosters? A booster is an extra dose of vaccine to give you more protection against a disease; in this case, COVID-19. “Basically, boosters are exactly what the word says,” according to Anita Gupta, DO, an adjunct assistant professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine and pain medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “Boosters allow people to have an increased immune response.” The extra dose of vaccine is especially important for the elderly and people with weakened immune systems from conditions like cancer, diabetes, or obesity, due to new variants being discovered, says Gupta. “There’s a possibility that the immune response from the two-dose vaccine series may not be enough, especially in individuals who would be particularly vulnerable. “So, the goal is really to help those individuals if they potentially were faced with new variants and to ensure that they don’t have any poor immune response if they’re faced with it.”