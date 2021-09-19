Global COVID Vaccination Plans Need Urgency, Activists Say

Sept. 27, 2021 -- While Americans debate who should receive boosters of a COVID-19 vaccine and when, many nations have barely begun to vaccinate their citizens, an inequity that is not just a humanitarian crisis, but also likely to extend the pandemic, experts and activists say.

Only 2% of the population in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 30% in lower-middle-income countries, 54% in upper-middle-income countries, and nearly two-thirds in high-income countries, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Vaccinating the world is an ethical, moral, and humanitarian responsibility and important to the health of everyone, says Krishna Udayakumar, MD, director of the Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University. “So long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage in any part of the world, we will see more variants emerge. And it’s only a matter of time until we see the emergence of a new variant that can pierce our vaccine immunity, and that puts us and everybody else back to square one.”

No country is safe, he says, noting that the United States cannot “isolate itself from a pandemic.”

At a COVID-19 virtual summit he convened last week, President Joe Biden acknowledged that the U.S. is not an island.

“We also know to beat the pandemic here, we need to beat it everywhere,” he said.

The reasons for slow vaccine rollouts in many nations are many, including manufacturing issues that have hampered the ramp-up of production on a global scale. Wealthier countries have been the first to get the bulk of vaccine doses because they have the factories to make them.

But now, “we’ve got the supply, we’ve got the technical skills, what we really need is leadership and political will” to vaccinate the rest of the world, Udayakumar says.