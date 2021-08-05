Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect for NY Health Care Workers

Sept. 27, 2021 – Health care workers across New York state awoke to a new reality Tuesday – the day all of them must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to continue to work.

As the state’s new vaccine mandate took effect, an estimated 70,000 out of 450,000 health care workers remain unvaccinated and out of compliance, according to data released on Sept. 22.

To help manage any staffing shortfalls, Gov. Kathy Hochul late Monday signed a six-page executive order declaring a statewide emergency. The order allows health care workers from other parts of the country to temporarily fill empty positions and lets the state to deploy the National Guard if needed.

The effects of the mandate have already been felt throughout the state. In some areas, for example, inpatient elective surgeries have been postponed due to staff shortages.

In New York City, about 5,000 employees at the city’s 11 public acute-care hospitals remain unvaccinated (out of a total of 43,000 employees), Mitchell Katz, MD, head of NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest municipal health system in the U.S., said at a news conference Monday.

While those who chose not to get vaccinated were placed on unpaid leave — they can return once they’re in compliance —Katz assured New Yorkers that “all of our hospitals and community health clinics are open for care without interruption.”

The only way we can move past this pandemic is to ensure that everyone eligible is vaccinated.



New York is first in the nation to implement a health care worker vaccine mandate.



Let’s continue leading the way and keeping New Yorkers safe & healthy. 5/5 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 28, 2021

Early preparation for the mandate appears to have made a difference in some places.

In Syracuse, Upstate University Hospital is closing more than half of its operating rooms in anticipaton of a staff shortage thanks to the mandate, the website Syracuse.com reported.

But in Buffalo, Shirley Johnson, chief clinical operations officer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, said that 97% of its 3,700-member staff is fully vaccinated and that fewer than 40 employees will receive notice that they will be unable to continue working until they’re vaccinated.

“We began engaging with staff weeks before the mandate,” Johnson told WebMD. “Because of this, we’ve made no adjustments to our clinical operations and we haven’t had to reduce our operating room volumes or bring in extra staff to support our work.”