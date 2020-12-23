Oct. 15, 2021 -- A FDA advisory committee on Friday voted 19-0 to authorize second doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to boost immunity. It was the second vote in as many days to back a change to a COVID vaccine timeline.

In its vote, the committee said that boosters could be offered to people as young as age 18. However, it is not clear that everyone who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine needs to get a second dose. The same panel voted Thursday to recommend booster shots for Moderna vaccine, but for a narrower group of people.

It will be up to a CDC panel next week to make more specific recommendations for who might need another shot. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet next Thursday to discuss issues related to COVID-19 vaccines.

Studies of the effectiveness of the J&J vaccine in the real world show that its protection -- while good -- has not been as strong as the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, which are given as part of a two-dose series.