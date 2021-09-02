Oct. 26, 2021 -- The benefits of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 outweigh its risks, according to an independent panel of vaccine experts that advises the FDA.

Seventeen of the 18 members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on Tuesday voted to recommend the 10-microgram shot for kids, which is one-third the dose given to adults.

One member, Michael Kurilla, MD, director of the division of clinical innovation at the National Institutes of Health, abstained from voting.

If the FDA follows the recommendation, as it typically does, and issues an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine, the shots could be available within days.

After the FDA’s final decision, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to make specific recommendations for the vaccine's use. The CDC committee must stick closely to the conditions for use spelled out in the EUA, so its recommendations are likely to be similar to those made by the FDA. The committee's next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 2 and 3.