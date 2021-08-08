Oct. 27, 2021 -- Now that federal regulators have issued guidelines on booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine, many people have many questions. Here are some answers.

Who Is Eligible for a Booster Dose Now?

As of Oct. 20, the FDA has granted emergency use authorization for Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster doses for certain people..

A single booster dose of Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine may be given at least 6 months after completion of the two-shot primary series to:

Adults 65 years and older.

Adults 18 to 64 with a high risk of getting severe COVID-19.

Adults 18 to 64 with frequent exposure to the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, from where they work, like health care workers, or from living in an institution, like a nursing home or prison.

Anyone age 18 and older, who received the one-shot J&J vaccine, may get a booster 2 months later.

The CDC also recommends an additional, dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for the 3% of the U.S. population who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, who do not have as robust an immune response to the vaccines.