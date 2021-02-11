Nov. 2, 2021 -- Younger children could soon receive their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC officially endorsed the shot for this age group on Tuesday evening.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, signed off on the recommendation, which she was expected to do, meaning Pfizer's vaccine could be available to kids within this age range as soon as Wednesday.

The move comes just hours after members of a panel that advises the CDC on vaccination strongly endorsed the shot for this age group. Earlier Tuesday, the 14 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to recommend two doses of Pfizer's lower-dose mRNA vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

There are an estimated 28 million children in the U.S. in this age group.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to make this vaccine available to children and their parents,” said committee member Beth Bell, MD, a clinical professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. Bell noted that all evidence that the committee had reviewed pointed to a vaccine that was safe and effective for younger children.