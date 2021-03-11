Nov. 3. 2021 -- The rumors began last spring but were resurrected this week when a journalist tweeted erroneously that COVID-19 vaccines contain something called "luciferase." The journalist, a correspondent with the outlet Newsmax, believed that the name referenced Lucifer, another name for the devil. From there, others added more layers to the untrue story, leading scientists to take to social media and explain what luciferase really is and does.

COVID vaccines do not contain luciferase, and the chemical is not named after any of the versions of Lucifer that have dotted human stories since pre-Christian times. Rather, the name is taken from the Latin meaning of “lucifer,” which is “light bearer.” Luciferases are enzymes that act on high-energy molecules in animals like fireflies. The released energy from this breakdown gives these animals their glow, or bioluminescence.

This unexpected focus on bioluminescence offers a teachable moment about how researchers have borrowed these enzymes to use as lab tools, including in animal studies of some COVID vaccines.