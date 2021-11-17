Nov. 19, 2021 -- Two top U.S. health officials say a growing number of fully vaccinated people who haven’t gotten a booster shot are being hospitalized with breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

“What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who’ve been vaccinated but not boosted,” Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, said Tuesday in an interview with NBC News. “It’s a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, speaking Wednesday at a White House news briefing, noted that many of the vaccinated people showing up in emergency rooms are over age 65. Vaccine effectiveness is waning for that age group, which was among the first to be vaccinated, she said.

Walensky and Fauci both stressed that booster shots help keep people – especially the elderly – out of the hospital.

Fauci, citing data from Israel, said booster shots help keep people from becoming severely ill. One such study reported a twentyfold reduction in severe disease among people over 60 who got booster shots.