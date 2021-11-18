Nov. 22, 2021 -- The Walt Disney Company has paused its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees at its theme parks in Florida after state lawmakers banned employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated.

Walt Disney World could have faced fines under the policy, a company spokesperson told The New York Times. The Biden administration has ordered vaccinations for workers in large companies, but Florida and other states have challenged the mandate in court.

The Florida legislature passed a bill blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on Thursday. The new rule was promoted as an effort to protect workers who could lose their jobs.

“Nobody should lose their job due to heavy-handed COVID mandates, and we had a responsibility to protect the livelihoods of the people of Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The Florida law prevents employers from enforcing strict vaccine mandates and allows employees to request exemptions due to health or religious concerns, a previous coronavirus infection, or pregnancy or anticipated pregnancy. The law also says unvaccinated workers can get regular testing or wear protective equipment.