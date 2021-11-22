Nov. 23, 2021 -- More than 90% of federal employees received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by the Nov. 22 deadline that President Joe Biden announced this fall.

The majority of those employees are fully vaccinated, and another 5% are seeking or already have an exception or an extension. That means 95% of the 3.5 million federal employees who were covered by the vaccine mandate have complied by the Monday deadline.

“We are successfully implementing vaccination requirements for the largest workforce in the United States with federal employees in every part of the nation and around the world,” Jeff Zients, the White House coordinator for COVID-19 response efforts, said during a news briefing Monday.

Officials said the vaccination rate, which includes civilian and military personnel, shows the government won’t see disruptions this holiday season. At the same time, it’s unclear how the estimated 350,000 unvaccinated workers might affect government operations, according to ABC News.

The vaccination rate varies by agency and location. For instance, the White House staff is estimated to be 99% vaccinated, ABC News reported. Vaccine hesitancy is expected to be higher among border patrol units and federal prison workers.