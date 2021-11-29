Nov. 30, 2021 -- Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply for FDA authorization this week for a booster COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.

“We expect to share updates on this soon,” Kit Longley, a Pfizer spokesman, told The Washington Post.

The FDA could authorize the extra dose within a week. If approved, the additional shot would be the first booster approved for those under age 18.

“Given the current overall situation of the pandemic, FDA will evaluate any such [emergency use authorization] request in a very timely manner,” the agency told the newspaper.

As countries around the world move to address the new Omicron variant, health officials have called on people to get vaccinated -- and for fully vaccinated people to get their booster shots. On Monday, President Joe Biden called the vaccines “the best protection against this new variant or any of the variants out there.”

The Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in the U.S., though Biden administration officials have said in recent days that it’s expected to spread around the globe. As of Tuesday morning, 14 countries had reported more than 180 cases to GISAID, a global database for the genomic sequencing of viruses.