This story was updated at 9:32 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022.

Jan. 5, 2022 – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, late Wednesday endorsed an advisory panel's recommendation that 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States should get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at least 5 months after a primary series of vaccinations.

Just a few hours earlier the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13-1 in favor of the recommendation.

The CDC had already said 16- and 17-year-olds “may” receive a Pfizer booster but today’s recommendation adds the 12-15 group and strengthens the “may” to “should” for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The vote comes after the FDA on Monday authorized the Pfizer vaccine booster dose for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The FDA action updated the authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, and the agency also shortened the recommended time between a second dose and the booster to 5 months or more (from 6 months). A third primary series dose is also now authorized for certain immunocompromised children between 5 and 11 years old. Full details are available in an FDA news release.