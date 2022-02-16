Feb. 18, 2022 -- Will springtime be booster time -- again?

The first COVID-19 booster shot is now in the rearview mirror for millions of Americans -- for the 28% who got it, at least -- but new data finds it’s less effective after about 4 months. The CDC has already recommended a second booster for immunocompromised people.

So, is the next logical step another booster for every other adult?

The consensus among public health officials seems to be: Not so fast.

At the White House COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, focused on the question of the hour. Citing data, he said that ''a single booster shot continues to provide high-level protection against severe disease caused by Omicron" in people who are not immunocompromised.

Fauci pointed to CDC research that found vaccine effectiveness after two doses of mRNA vaccines -- either Moderna or Pfizer -- drops to 58% after 4-5 months. After a booster dose, the vaccine is 91% effective, at first, at preventing hospitalizations. But that drops to 78% at months 4 to 5. "Nonetheless, the level of 78 [%] is still a good protective area," Fauci said.

"The future requirement for an additional boost, or a fourth shot for mRNA or a third shot for [Johnson & Johnson], is being very carefully monitored in real time," he said, adding that recommendations will be updated as needed.