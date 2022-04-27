April 27, 2022

People who don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 are putting themselves in danger and also are creating a “disproportionate” threat to the health of vaccinated people, even in places with high vaccination rates, says a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The study by University of Toronto researchers used computer modeling based on the province of Ontario to predict infection rates when unvaccinated and vaccinated people mixed to varying degrees. The researchers worked in factors such as vaccine effectiveness, baseline immunity among the unvaccinated, and infection recovery rates.

Unvaccinated people were always at a higher risk of infection, the study said. Vaccinated people had lower infection rates when they mixed with other vaccinated people and lower rates when they mixed with unvaccinated people. The study found unvaccinated people enjoyed a lower infection rate when they mixed with vaccinated people because the vaccinated people served as a “buffer,” the study said.

“We found that the choices made by people who forgo vaccination contribute disproportionately to risk among those who do get vaccinated,” the researchers wrote.