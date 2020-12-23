May 13, 2022 -- The U.S. will become increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus in the fall and winter this year if Congress doesn’t approve new funding for more vaccines and treatments, Ashish Jha, MD, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said Thursday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Jha said booster doses will be necessary for most people as immune protection wanes and the virus adapts to become more contagious. In addition, a new generation of shots may be needed for better protection against new variants.

“As we get to the fall, we are all going to have a lot more vulnerability to a virus that has a lot more immune escape than even it does today and certainly than it did six months ago,” he said. “That leaves a lot of us vulnerable.”

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden ordered flags to fly at half-staff through May 16 to mark 1 million U.S. COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, according to ABC News.