COVID Vaccine a Key Factor in Decisions Around Surgery

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccination played a crucial role when Americans were deciding whether to have surgery during the pandemic, a new study finds.

"It's critical to understand what factors affect a patient's decision to have surgery during an infectious pandemic if we want to help reduce deaths and illness. These factors include vaccination status of the patient and hospital staff, the need and length of hospital stay, and [the] urgency of the procedure," said study co-author Dr. Keith Ruskin. He is a professor of anesthesia and critical care at the University of Chicago.

"Our findings are not only relevant to COVID-19, but to future infectious disease pandemics," and having "this knowledge could help guide health care institutions' future vaccine resource allocations and policies for vaccine requirements," Ruskin explained in a university news release.

For the study, the team surveyed just over 2,000 U.S. adults (average age 41) in June 2021 about what factors would influence their decision to have a hypothetical surgery during a pandemic involving an infectious virus.