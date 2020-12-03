FDA Panel to Weigh Improved Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will vote on Tuesday whether to recommend that updated COVID-19 booster shots be used this fall to protect against Omicron and its highly contagious subvariants.

Because the virus mutates so quickly, the FDA may approve the new vaccine formulations as COVID-19 cases are expected to surge again this winter. Given how fast the virus changes, lengthy human trials may have to be abandoned in favor of more laboratory tests and animal tests, the New York Times reported.

Human trials can take up to five months, which can make the vaccine obsolete before it's even released to the public, according to the Times.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have been testing updated booster shots that target the Omicron variant, with early trial results showing the tweaked shots boost protection against Omicron. Since then, subvariants of Omicron have surfaced and are spreading. As of June 18, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants accounted for 35% of all U.S. infections.