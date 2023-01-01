Jan. 26, 2023 - A panel of advisers to the FDA unanimously supported an effort today to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations, with the aim of developing a one-dose approach -- perhaps annually -- for the general population.

The FDA is looking to give clearer direction to vaccine makers about future development of COVID-19 vaccines. The plan is to narrow down the current complex landscape of options for vaccinations, and thus help increase use of these shots.

COVID remains a serious threat, causing about 4,000 deaths a week recently, according to the CDC.

The 21 Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously “yes” on a single question posed by the FDA:

"Does the committee recommend harmonizing the vaccine strain composition of primary series and booster doses in the U.S. to a single composition, e.g., the composition for all vaccines administered currently would be a bivalent vaccine (Original plus Omicron BA.4/BA.5)?"

In other words, would it be better to have one vaccine potentially combining multiple strains of the virus, instead of multiple vaccines – such as a two-shot primary series then a booster containing different combinations of viral strains.