Drug Could Be Non-Antibiotic Alternative to Treat UTIs

FRIDAY, March 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women plagued by frequent urinary tract infections often take daily antibiotics to ward them off. But an old antibiotic alternative might work just as well, a new clinical trial finds.

Researchers found that the medication, called methenamine, was comparable to standard, low-dose antibiotics in preventing women's recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs). Either treatment curbed the infections to around one per year, on average.

Methenamine is a long-established medication that works by making the urine more acidic and stopping bacterial growth. Studies have shown that it can prevent recurrent UTIs, but it's not widely used.

It's such an "old" drug, many doctors today do not know about it, said Dr. Karyn Eilber, a urologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Eilber, who was not involved in the new study, said she reserves daily antibiotics as a last resort for preventing recurrent UTIs, favoring methenamine instead.

A concern with daily antibiotic use is feeding antibiotic resistance, where bacteria learn to thwart the medications used to kill them. Plus, Eilber said, it disrupts the body's normal bacterial balance.