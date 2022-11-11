“I developed ovarian cysts, chronic UTIs, and perpetual vaginal bacterial infections from one birth control method I tried,” says Barnes, who is based in London, Ontario, Canada. “The side effects were so debilitating that I had to go to the hospital -- twice -- and I soon learned that I wasn’t alone in this experience.”

In 2020, when Dallas Barnes, 26, launched Reya Health , a personalized birth control matching and tracking app, the contraceptive counseling app was the result of years spent trying several different birth control options and experiencing a host of unwanted (and serious) side effects.

Dec. 28, 2022 -- While it’s often the case that great business ideas emerge from personal experiences, when a health issue prompts the development of a company, the results can be incredible for both the founder and customers. Such was the case for these four CEOs who transformed their own personal health journeys into businesses that have helped so many women along the way. Read on for a look at their stories.

Her goal is to help women pick the right birth control option via her digital platform’s algorithms, something that she says can take an average of 2 years to find, thanks to the plethora of options, from the birth control pill to the IUD, patch, and ring.

“I want women to know that this can be a tricky and frustrating process,” she says. “It’s important to remember to be patient and kind to yourself along the way.”

Ultimately, Barnes hopes her app will help women zero in on the best option for them.

“It’s important to learn what you need and how to advocate for that,” she says.

Creating an Innovative Breastfeeding Pump

When Samantha Rudolph, 41, a former serial entrepreneur at ESPN who's now a mom of two kids ages 3 and 7, came up with the idea for a new breastfeeding pump, she was on vacation with her husband -- pre-kids.

“You would think I used a pump, hated it, and wanted to create something better, but that’s not my story,” says Rudolph, founder of Babyation, a St. Louis, MO-based company that began selling its pumps 8 months ago.