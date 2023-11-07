What Are Vaginal Gummies? Debunking the Latest Health Craze

March 7, 2024 – Let’s start with this: Your vagina “is naturally self-cleaning, meaning that it does not need to be washed or rinsed in order to be ‘fresh,’”

That’s the bottom line from Karen Adams, MD, an OB-GYN and clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Yet, there is a common misperception that vaginas need to smell and taste extravagant to indicate that its healthy, according to Heather Irobunda, MD, an OB-GYN with NYC Health + Hospitals. “People have this expectation that their vagina is supposed to smell like roses, or chocolates, or orange cream sickles,” Irobunda said. “The vagina is meant to smell like a vagina.”

Despite this, vaginal health gummies are all the rage on TikTok and Instagram, touted by celebrities and influencers who tout the supplements’ ability to get your vagina in optimal shape by improving its pH balance, taste, odor, and freshness. With these products being sold at major US retailers – like Amazon, Target and Ulta Beauty – experts like Adams and Irobunda are bringing opposing views on just how safe, effective, and necessary these sweet-as-candy supplements are in getting your vagina in its "most favorable state” – a controversial earmark in itself.