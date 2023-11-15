It's the middle of the day and you just can't seem to get out of first gear. And it's not the first timeWhat’s making you feel so wiped out? There is a long list of possible reasons, and many of them are things that you can influence. Check out these common culprits for fatigue and get some pep back in your step.

Does Your Lifestyle Need a Tweak? Everyday habits can make a big difference. "With my patients, I talk about the three pillars of health: sleep, diet, and exercise," says Theodore Friedman, MD, PhD, chair of medicine at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles. "If you aren't getting good sleep, it's hard to eat well, and it's hard to exercise. And the same is true the other way around. They're all related." So try not to short-change yourself on shut-eye. Adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep. Eat a balanced diet of fruits, veggies, and lean protein, and get a regular dose of physical activity. If you've checked all those boxes and you still drag through your days, it might be time to check possible medical causes of fatigue.

Anemia It's a disorder that makes it hard for your blood to move oxygen around your body. A common type is called "iron-deficiency" anemia. Iron acts like a train car that transports oxygen in your blood. "People with low iron don't have enough cars on their train," Friedman says. "They're tired, they get dizzy when they stand up, they get brain fog, they get heart palpitations." Your doctor can check you for anemia with a simple blood test.