Pink Shares Body-Positive Message About BMI on Instagram

Just a few months after having her second baby, singer and actress Pink posted a photo on Instagram of herself working out. But she wasn’t bragging about her “post-baby body.” Instead, she shared an inspiring message about how the scale and your body mass index (BMI) aren’t always the most accurate measures of your health.

In the caption, the 37-year-old says her 5-foot-3-inch frame and 160-pound weight would be considered “obese” by “regular standards.” She’s referring to the CDC’s BMI calculator, which actually puts her in the “overweight” category, but not obese. The BMI scale is a tool used to evaluate whether someone’s weight status may increase their risk for health problems like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Pink's post inspired thousands of followers to thank her for keeping it real.

The star, who’s shown off her muscular figure and rock-hard abs in many performances over the years, says she’s not yet at her goal weight but certainly doesn’t “feel obese.” She also suggests to her followers to “stay off that scale.” The empowering post encouraged thousands of fans to chime in with their own postpartum weight loss journeys and thank her for “being real.”