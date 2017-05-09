May 9, 2017 -- A nonsurgical weight loss treatment for obesity could offer an alternative to surgery.

The procedure, called endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, or ESG, cinches a patient’s stomach to make it smaller. Doctors use an endoscope -- a tube with a light and camera attached to it -- to perform the treatment.

In a study presented at the Digestive Disease Week conference, researchers looked at how the emerging treatment compared with two types of weight loss surgery.

The sleeve procedure "cinches [the stomach] to one-third of the original size, and it sort of looks like a sleeve," says Reem Z. Sharaiha, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, who led the study.

She says the procedure makes the stomach shorter and narrower. As a result, patients eat much less food. And because the stomach's smaller, the food stays in it longer, and it takes longer to go down.

As with surgery, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty is only for someone who is obese -- with a body mass index (BMI) over 30. Although bariatric surgery has helped many people lose weight, a 2013 study found that only about 1% of eligible patients have the procedure due to risks, limited access, costs, or their preference.

Experts say the new treatment could give some people an alternative.

How the New Procedure Stacks Up

Sharaiha is a consultant for Apollo, which makes the suturing device used in the treatment. The findings she presented at the meeting have not been peer-reviewed.

She followed 278 obese men and women for a year after they had one of three procedures. Of those:

91 had endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty

120 had a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, which removes about 75% of the stomach. It requires a surgeon to make several small cuts.

67 had a laparoscopic banding, which places a band around a patient’s stomach to restrict eating.

The patients who tried the endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty had the lowest BMI of the three groups. Theirs was 39, compared with an average BMI of 46 and 47 for the sleeve gastrectomy and lap band surgery groups. On average, the patients were in their 40s for all groups. At one year, the weight loss was: