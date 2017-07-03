Popular Heartburn Drugs May Boost Death Risk: Study

July 3, 2017 -- Popular heartburn drugs known as proton pump inhibitors may raise the chance of death, new research shows.

It’s not the first time the drugs, also known as PPIs, have been linked to health dangers. Previous studies have tied the drugs to kidney problems, dementia, and bone fractures, although not all research has agreed.

In the new study, the odds of dying rose the longer people used the drugs, says senior study author Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, director of clinical epidemiology at the VA St. Louis Healthcare System.

For more than 5 years, his team tracked people who took prescription PPIs such as Nexium and Prilosec. He compared them with people who took other drugs that lower stomach acid known as H2 blockers (such as Zantac or Pepcid). The study did not look at the use of PPI drugs that you can buy over the counter.

Compared with the H2 blocker users, "people who take PPIs for about a year have about a 25% higher risk of death," says Al-Aly, who's also an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Because millions of people take PPIs regularly, that 25% chance could translate into thousands of deaths a year, Al-Aly said.

Still, the study is only an association -- it doesn’t prove cause and effect. An industry representative says the drugs are safe when people follow the instructions on the label.

People who take the drugs should not immediately stop doing so, Al-Aly says. "I would say it is a small but significant risk," he says. "It should prompt people to look at whether they should be on PPIs in the first place or not."

PPIs are one of the most widely used types of drugs in the United States, with 15 million monthly prescriptions in 2015 for Nexium alone, according to research firm IMS.

Although the recommended treatment regimen for most PPIs is short -- 2 to 8 weeks for ulcers, for example -- many people end up taking the drugs for months or years. For some patients, doctors could determine the longer use is justified, and the study found the odds of death rose greatly when prescription-strength PPIs were taken for more than a year.

Prescription versions of both PPIs and H2 blockers treat serious conditions such as upper gastrointestinal tract bleeding, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and ulcers. Lower-dose over-the-counter versions are usually used to treat heartburn and indigestion.

The study received no industry funding. It is published online in BMJ Open.