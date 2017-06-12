Can Suicide Tries Spread Among Soldiers?

By Randy Dotinga

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Troubling new study findings suggest that U.S. Army soldiers are more likely to try to kill themselves if another member of their unit has attempted suicide in the previous year.

In fact, the researchers linked almost 20 percent of such suicide attempts to recent attempts by others in their units.

It's not clear if the findings reflect a contagion-like effect, high levels of stress inside specific units or something else altogether, the investigators noted.

Whatever the case, "when a suicide attempt occurs in a unit, there is increased risk of another suicide attempt," said study author Dr. Robert Ursano. He is a professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at the Uniformed Services University, in Bethesda, Md. "Being alert to clusters of suicide attempts may offer new avenues for intervention to decrease suicide attempt rates."

Suicides among active members of the military are rare, but research suggests the rate doubled between 2001 and 2011, a period in which the Iraq and Afghanistan wars began. Statistics suggest the Army has the highest suicide rate among the U.S. military branches.

For the new study, researchers tracked 9,512 suicide attempts among active-duty enlisted Army soldiers from 2004 through 2009. The findings showed that most who tried to kill themselves were male (86 percent), younger than 30 (68 percent) and white (60 percent).

After adjusting their statistics so they wouldn't be thrown off by various factors, the investigators found that soldiers faced 1.4 times the odds of attempting suicide if someone in their unit had tried to kill themselves in the past year.

Soldiers in units with five or more suicide attempts over the past year had 2.3 times the odds of trying to kill themselves. (Army units can include as many as 600 soldiers.)

The researchers also estimated that 18 percent of suicide attempts are linked in some way to the previous attempts, although they couldn't prove that the earlier attempts caused the later attempts.

Alan Peterson, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, said it's possible that conditions within units could be the cause of higher rates of suicide attempts.