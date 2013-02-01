Tougher Gun Laws, Fewer Gun Deaths

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The more gun laws a state has, the lower its suicide and murder rates, a new U.S. study finds.

Gun violence in the United States is a public health crisis. In 2017, nearly 67,000 Americans died by suicide and homicide. And guns were involved in about half of the suicides and 74% of the murders, the researchers reported.

But in recent decades, "as states' strictness [on gun ownership] increased, their suicide and homicide rates decreased," lead author John Gunn said in a Rutgers University news release. He's a postdoctoral researcher at the Rutgers School of Public Health and New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center.

To assess the association between gun laws and suicide and homicide rates, the researchers analyzed data gathered nationwide from 1991 to 2017.

After accounting for gun ownership rates and other factors, the study found that the number of gun laws in a state was a significant predictor of suicide and murder rates.