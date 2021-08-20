Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening.

"Some people who have high social anxiety or depression are more likely to be addicted to their smartphone," says the study's lead author, Juhyung Sun, from the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

But even when addiction is the main problem, the habit of constantly reading every notification that pops up onscreen can also encourage the tendency to phub.

"People are really sensitive to their notifications. With each buzz or sound, we consciously or unconsciously look at our phones," says Sun.

And with so many focused on their smartphones, people are quickly adapting to the ways technology can interrupt social interactions, which can mask a deeper problem with serious effects on relationships.

Working with professor Jennifer Samp, PhD, from the University of Georgia in Athens, they surveyed 472 participants who shared information about their smartphone habits, social interactions, and mental health.

Sun says she became interested in studying phone snubbing when she noticed the impolite tendency for people to use their phones with friends in coffee shops and restaurants. She saw it was happening no matter what the relationship seemed to be between the people.

Participants answered questions on a 5-point scale ranging from 1 for strongly disagree to 5 for strongly agree as they responded to statements such as, "I would rather pay attention to my phone," or "My friend tells me that I interact with my phone too much."