How Therapy Can Help During Life-Changing Events Like COVID

April 3, 2024 -- When the COVID-19 pandemic hit 4 years ago, Jenn Kearney felt extra thankful for her years of therapy.

The 34-year-old digital communications manager from Boston said her 11 years of doing therapy -- specifically cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT – prior to the pandemic had given her skills and “ways to cope and adapt that not only benefited me, but the people around me,” she said.

“I had spent a lot of time working with my therapist on, specifically, managing my anxiety through unexpected incidents,” she said.

That was especially useful when her husband contracted COVID at the end of April 2020.

“I was able to use what I knew about my anxiety to loosen its grip on my thoughts and judgment, to prepare myself in case I contracted it as well,” she said, noting that using affirmations like “This will all work out” helped her, especially when she tested positive for the virus a few days later.

“I was able to recognize when my thought pattern was turning into ‘what ifs.’ I used what I had been working on with my therapist -- making a conscious effort to reflect on what I was thankful for,” like the fact neither she nor her husband required hospital stays, no one else in their family was sick, and the couple “had the ability to rest and look after each other.” That mindset kept Kearney’s anxiety in check.