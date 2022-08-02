Pandemic Has Been Devastating to Mental Health of Disabled Americans

TUESDAY, Feb. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Loneliness, isolation and fears about contracting COVID-19 have turned life upside down for people with disabilities, causing high levels of depression and anxiety, a new survey finds.

Even before the pandemic, individuals with disabilities were more likely to experience social isolation than their peers without disabilities.

But this survey of 441 adults conducted between October and December of 2020 found that 61% of respondents who self-reported a disability had signs of a major depressive disorder. About 50% had probable anxiety disorder.

That's significantly higher than in previous studies in which people with disabilities had a 22% chance of being diagnosed with depression over a lifetime, the researchers said. In an average year, about 3% of adults in the United States have a generalized anxiety disorder and 7% have a major depressive disorder.

"Sadly, [this] did not surprise me — many of our research team have disabilities ourselves and we're very connected to the disability community, so we knew the stories that people were going through already, but it was important to document," said study co-author Kathleen Bogart, an associate professor of psychology at Oregon State University in Corvallis.