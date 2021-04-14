When 69-year-old Keith Guernsey from Gainesville, GA, first found out he had multiple myeloma, it was a complete shock. He’d just gotten past prostate cancer surgery and was looking forward to putting cancer behind him. He hadn’t noticed any signs of another health problem. But, blood tests his doctor ordered related to the earlier cancer led to the unthinkable: Guernsey was facing a new, and this time treatable but incurable, cancer diagnosis.

“My wife became my sole caregiver because the rest of my family is scattered,” Guernsey says.

He took advantage of online support groups, where he met people all around the country at all different stages of multiple myeloma. He found special inspiration in a woman in California whose initial diagnosis was stage IV multiple myeloma.

“She was told to get her affairs in order -- that she had 6 months to live,” Guernsey said. “She’s been in remission for 20 years. So, she gives me and others a lot of hope. It’s a very supportive group.”