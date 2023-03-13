Can ChatGPT Help Adults Manage Their Liver Disease?

April 14, 2023 – ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, may be helpful for people with cirrhosis or liver cancer by generating easy-to-understand information about the disease.

ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool that allows users to have a personalized conversation with a “bot” that can provide detailed responses to just about any question posed.

In a study, researchers found that ChatGPT can deliver correct responses to commonly asked patient questions about cirrhosis and liver cancer, including how it is diagnosed and treated, and lifestyle and prevention strategies that may be useful.

The chatbot’s answers to 164 questions were graded by two human liver transplant specialists. Overall, ChatGPT answered about a little more than three-quarters of the questions correctly, generating high levels of accuracy in 91 questions, but it fell short in its ability to provide tailored recommendations.

The AI tool can also provide empathetic and practical advice to patients and caregivers about next steps and how to adjust to a new diagnosis.