April 19, 2023 -- Deborah Schranz, a 34-year-old librarian in Teaneck, NJ, has dinner with her family — including her 3- and 6-year-old sons — several nights a week, as well as Saturday lunch. Based on her Orthodox Jewish practice, Sabbath lunch is also a formal meal. Friday night and Saturday lunch meals tend to be longer than ordinary weeknight meals.

“I start Sabbath lunch off with a salad,” Schranz said. “It helps my children to eat more vegetables when they sit down hungry and the first food item they encounter is a vegetable.”

The longer Friday night and Sabbath meals also afford the children some extra time to eat healthier foods. A new study suggests that even slightly longer meals can promote healthy eating in kids.

A team of German scientists studied 50 parent-child duos who were invited to a video laboratory for two free evening meals, offered under different conditions. The children ranged from 6 to 11 years old. Participants were aware that they were being filmed, but not that the researchers were going to measure how much fruit and vegetables they ate.